Ruff (RUFF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $545,677.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $545,677.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00625436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.30 or 0.06984169 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

