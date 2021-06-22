Rupee (RUP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $52,612.42 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001171 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,652,450 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.