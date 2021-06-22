Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.55 million and $1.96 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.50 or 0.00637691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.45 or 0.07198267 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

