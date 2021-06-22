Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,809 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

