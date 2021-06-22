Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 214,455 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 195,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 344,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

