Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Air Lease worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $20,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

