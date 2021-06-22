Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

