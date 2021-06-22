Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 419.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of MSG Networks worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in MSG Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MSG Networks by 2,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in MSG Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $854.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.