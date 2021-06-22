Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,677 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 253.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

