Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $558,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after buying an additional 98,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 159.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

