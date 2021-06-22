Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Heritage Financial worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 162,795 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $909.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.