Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 3,041.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

