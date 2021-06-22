Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

