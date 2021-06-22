Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 268.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 40,865 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 89.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 231,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.