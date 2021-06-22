Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 53.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,232. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

