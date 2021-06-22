Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

