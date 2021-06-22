Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $935,975. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

