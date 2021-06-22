Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.