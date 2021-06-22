Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.99. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

