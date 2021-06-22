Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.90 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.