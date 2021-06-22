Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Millicom International Cellular worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

