Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of iHeartMedia worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 531,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.