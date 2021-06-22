Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

