Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 637.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of InMode worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $95.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

