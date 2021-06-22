Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of ProPetro worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

