Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Surgery Partners worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

