Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Weis Markets worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,078,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 73,748 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

