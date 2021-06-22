Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.