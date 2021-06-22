Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

