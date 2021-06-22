Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

