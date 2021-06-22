Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $753.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.