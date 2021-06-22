Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 373,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $4,226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 810,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 144,913 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

