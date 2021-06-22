Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 23,505 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of HealthStream worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $822.59 million, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

