Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,975 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,385,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,062,000 after purchasing an additional 343,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.