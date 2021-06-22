Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 63,373 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

