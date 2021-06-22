Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3,690.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,796,000 after buying an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 510,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 474,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

