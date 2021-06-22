Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 226.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

