Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,990 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,797,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

