Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 205,838 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $5,910,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 30.8% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 134,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

MX stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

