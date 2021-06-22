Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,892 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 30.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

PKX stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

