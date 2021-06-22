Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,771 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $169.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.