Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 520,793 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE:GME opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09 and a beta of -2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

