Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,143 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 52.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 152.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.