Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,894 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Caesarstone worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $522.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.90. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

