Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,053 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Kforce worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $781,094.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

