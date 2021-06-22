Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 92,828 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626 in the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

