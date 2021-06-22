Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Dycom Industries worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,083,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

DY opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

