Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,021,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Momo worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

