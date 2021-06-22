Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

