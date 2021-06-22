Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Textainer Group worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.